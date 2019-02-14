Mary Nell

Hunter

December 16, 1931-

February 6, 2019

Athens, GA- Mary Nell Hale Hunter of Athens GA passed away peacefully in her home of 49 years on February 6th, 2019. She was 87 years old and had recently lost her devoted husband of 63 years, Colonel David H. Hunter. She is survived by her loving daughter Ramona Hunter Duffey and grandchildren Haley, Paul, and Rachel Duffey of Dacula and Athens Georgia.

Mary Nell was a native of Columbus GA. Following graduation from Jordan Vocational High School in 1951, she attended Wesleyan college in Macon Georgia and was subsequently employed by Columbus Bank and Trust as a bookkeeper. In 1954, she met Army Captain David Hunter and in 1955 they were married in the chapel at Fort Benning GA. She accompanied her husband during 5 years of foreign service in Tokyo, Japan and Heidelberg, Germany where she acquired many memories and souvenirs of life abroad as well as experiencing travel to the Far East and Europe.



Prior to moving to Athens GA in 1971, the Hunters spent the last six years of Colonel Hunter's active military service in the Washington DC area where he was stationed at the Pentagon.

Mary spent her earlier years in Athens raising her daughter, traveling with David, and participating in various organizations with David including the TROA, Elks Club, Georgia State Golf Association, and Blue Spaders. Mary was known for her passion of art, reading, Georgia Bulldogs, and getting together with friends and family. She was a self-taught artist and created many beautiful pieces from 1950s-1980s.

In her later years, she was known as "Grammie" and became more of a homebody after suffering a stroke, spending her days relaxing with David and the family.

The family will be receiving visitors at Lord and Stephens East on Sunday, February 17 from 4 to 6 PM