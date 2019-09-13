Home

SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA 31901
(706) 322-0011
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
River Park Congregation of Jehovah's Witness
2742 North Lumpkin Rd.
Columbus, GA
Mary Peterson Biggers


1937 - 2019
Mary Peterson Biggers Obituary
Mary Peterson
Biggers
February 28, 1937-
September 9, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- Mrs. Mary Peterson Biggers of Columbus, Georgia passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Piedmont Midtown Hospital.
A Celebration of Life will be 2 PM, Saturday, September 14, 2019 at River Park Congregation of Jehovah's Witness, located 2742 North Lumpkin Rd. Columbus. David Dotson will officiate. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Friday, September 13, 2019 from 2 PM to 6 PM, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, Columbus, GA.
Mrs. Biggers was born February 28, 1937 in Lumpkin, Georgia. She was the daughter of the late Judge and Queen Ester Callaway Peterson. Mrs. Biggers was a member of the River Park Congregation of Jehovah's Witness.
Survivors include: two very devoted daughters, Carol Dickerson and Felicia A. Biggers; one brother, Willie C. Peterson; two sisters, Queen E. Withers and Burnette D. Jackson; three grandchildren, Carl D. Dickerson, Shawn D. Dickerson, and Shante Dickerson Benn; and a host of loving relatives and friends.
Please visit our guest registry at sconiersfuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 13, 2019
