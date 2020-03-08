|
|
Mary R.
Smith
October 22, 1932-
February 28, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Mary R. Smith, 87, of Columbus passed on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Columbus Hospice. Funeral Service for Mrs. Smith will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Wynnton Road Church of God in Christ, Elder Jessie Brown, pastor officiating, Rev. Dr. Wilfred Graves, Jr. will deliver the Eulogy. Interment will be held in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, AL. Viewing will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM at the funeral home located at 927-5th Avenue, Columbus.
Mrs. Mary R. Smith was born on October 22, 1932 to the late Alex and Mary Brown Henry in Whitingburg, SC. She graduated from Hudson High School in Macon, GA and worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA).
Survivors include two daughters Tracy Smith-Williams (Billy), Columbus and Sonja Haywood, Lantana, FL; three sons, Benjamin Smith, Jr. (Julia), Atlanta, GA, Gerald Turner (Doris), Columbus, Victor Joseph (Guilda), Fortson, GA; one brother, Bobby Henry, Macon, GA; one Godchild, Anita Johnson, Macon, GA; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 8, 2020