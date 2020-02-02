Home

Mary Render

Mary Render In Memoriam
Mary Ruth "Claudie" Crawl Render
In loving memory of our mother Mary Ruth "Claudie" Crawl Render August 2, 1931 – February 2, 2019 "I thank my God every time I remember you." (Philippians 1:3) It's already been a year and we still can't believe you're gone. We miss spending time with you and calling you on the phone. We miss your warm hugs and kindhearted ways. We miss your laughter and the jokes you told and played. We miss your motherly advice and loving support that got us through the day. But most of all, we miss YOU. You are forever loved and will never be forgotten, for the memories you left behind are etched in our hearts until the end of time. Mama you are dearly missed by your daughters Jocelyn, Stephanie, Terri, Kim, Kelly, Grandchildren, and Great-grandchildren. We love you Always & Forever!
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer from Feb. 2 to Feb. 7, 2020
