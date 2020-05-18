Mary S.
Griffin
August 20, 1942-
May 12, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Mary S. Griffin, 77, of Columbus, GA died Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
A private graveside service will be held Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Public visitation will be Monday, May 18, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Griffin was born August 20, 1942 in Russell County, AL to the late Beatrice Mitchell and Jimmie Lee Wilson.
Survivors include her husband, Henry Griffin; eight children, Beatrice Davis, Rickey Searcy, Willie Searcy, Nathaniel Searcy, Alonya Searcy, Carol Burkes (Ronnie), Michael Griffin and Larry Griffin (Sabine); 30 grandchildren; 35 great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 18, 2020.