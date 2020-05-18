Mary S. Griffin
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary S.
Griffin
August 20, 1942-
May 12, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Mary S. Griffin, 77, of Columbus, GA died Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
A private graveside service will be held Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Public visitation will be Monday, May 18, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Griffin was born August 20, 1942 in Russell County, AL to the late Beatrice Mitchell and Jimmie Lee Wilson.
Survivors include her husband, Henry Griffin; eight children, Beatrice Davis, Rickey Searcy, Willie Searcy, Nathaniel Searcy, Alonya Searcy, Carol Burkes (Ronnie), Michael Griffin and Larry Griffin (Sabine); 30 grandchildren; 35 great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
18
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 16, 2020
Please accept my condolences. May the family find comfort and peace in God's word.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved