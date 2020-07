Mary Seward Taylor Rollo

11/02/1940-07/23/2020

Columbus, GA- Mary Seward (Sue) Taylor, of Phenix City, AL passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020. She was born in Waycross, GA on November 2, 1940 to Dr. J.S. Taylor, DDS, and Myrtle Allen Taylor. She was affectionately known as Gran, Mama, Mary Sue, and Sue.

She was lovingly devoted to her children, Angela Hay, Olivia Hay, and William Martin Hay, Jr. (Bill), and Grand-children; Leslie Marie Knight, Taylor Hay, and Hannah Hay, and great grandchild; Brandon Key.

Arrangements have been made as per her wishes, with a memorial service to occur at a later date.





