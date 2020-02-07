Home

Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 563-2372
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
3:00 PM
Parkhill Cemetery
1944 - 2020
Mary Sue Trawick Obituary
Mary Sue
Trawick
August 25, 1944-
February 4, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mary Sue Trawick 75, of Columbus, GA passed away, Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at her home. Graveside services will be held 3:00 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 at Parkhill Cemetery, with Raymond Douglas Spears officiating.
Mary was born August 25, 1944 in McCloud, TN, the daughter of the late Howard and Leona Spears. She married Jim Junior Trawick on June 6, 1978, they spent many cherished years together before his passing. Mrs. Trawick got a degree in nursing, working at Doctors Hospital until retirement.
She was preceded in death by her parents, five brothers, and one daughter, Hope Renee Trawick. Survivors include her two children, Melissa Azzarello and Joe Bishop; eight grandchildren, Christina Bishop, Nicholas Azzarello, Marina Azzarello, Justin Bishop, Darius Trawick, Nadia Trawick, Akeya Chambers, Thad Chambers: one brother, Raymond Douglas Spears; one sister, Betty Price, one great grandchild, Jaden. Striffler-Hamby is entrusted with the arrangements; you may offer your condolences by visiting www.shcolumbus.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 7, 2020
