Mrs. Mary
Taylor
October 12, 1930-
December 13, 2019
Buena Vista, GA- Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Carter Taylor, 89, of Buena Vista, GA, went to her heavenly home on Friday, December 13, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM on Monday, December 16, 2019, at Union United Methodist Church with Rev. Joy Wilson officiating. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery. Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers. The family will greet friends at the funeral home on Sunday, December 15, 2019, from 5:00-7:00PM.
The last of thirteen brothers and sisters, Mrs. Taylor was born on October 12, 1930, in Appling County, GA, to Charlie Nathaniel and Caroline Gussie Walker Carter. She spent her life serving with her husband, Rev. Homer Taylor, in his ministry of the Methodist Church for 36 years- the last 24 ½ being served on the Marion County Circuit. After years working in factories, she found a home with the Marion County School System, spending 18 years as a paraprofessional with the elementary school. Mrs. Taylor loved playing the piano and singing and was an avid bowler for many years. She loved flowers and family gatherings. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Rev. Homer Taylor, a son, Thomas H. Taylor, a grandson, Jeremiah Thomas Taylor, and all of her siblings.
She is survived by her children, Cherry Taylor Kersey and her husband Joseph of Columbus, GA, Danny Wendall Taylor and his wife Karen of Richmond Hill, GA, Bonnie Taylor Thomas and her husband Stan of Rome, GA, and Joseph Colbert Taylor and his wife Kim of Buena Vista, GA; grandchildren, Tom Nash, Paxton Nash, Myra Jo Nash, Michael Taylor, Andrew Thomas, Katie Riddick, Kasey Jo Taylor, and Zachary Joseph Taylor; great-grandchildren, Kennedy Nash, Jenny Jenkins, Susan Jenkins, Michael Henry Stokes, Justice Taylor, Ember Taylor, Axel Thomas, Mason Thomas, Liza Taylor. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 15, 2019