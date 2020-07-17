1/1
Mary "Louise" Williams
1940 - 2020
{ "" }
Mary "Louise"
Battle
May 15, 1940-
July 9, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Ms. Mary "Louise" Battle, 80 of Phenix City, AL passed Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Phenix City, AL.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. EST at Franchise Missionary Baptist Church, Dr. Raymond Cochran, pastor and Pastor Roy Jones, officiating. Interment will follow in St. Peter A.M.E. Church Cemetery, Seale, AL. Visitation will be Friday, July 17, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms. Mary "Louise" Battle was born May 15, 1940 in Cottonton, Alabama to the late Bill Jones and Ethel Henry Jones. She was a devoted member of Potter's House Baptist Church Sincere Ministry, Phenix City, AL where she served as the mother of the church.
Survivors include her children, Margaret (Marcus) Grant, Earkus (Teresa) Battle, Jr., Roy (Cynthia) Jones, Eddie (Tracy) Jones, Stacy Jones, Stash (Audrey) Jones, and Vicktory (Mere) Eichelberger; five sisters, Rosie Echols, Etheleen Cliatt, Annie Williams, Leatrice Jones, and Barbara Ingram; one brother, Benny Jones; 31 grandchildren; 54 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online registry.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Funeral service
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 14, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
