SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA 31901
(706) 322-0011
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church
January 12. 1931-
May 23, 2019
Warner Robbins, GA- Mrs. Mary Alice Chandler Woods, 88, of Columbus, passed Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Houston Medical Center in Warner Robins, GA. Funeral services will be held 11 A.M. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Greater Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church where Rev. Marcus Gibson is pastor. Rev. David Woods will officiate. Burial will follow in Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 2-6 P.M. at the funeral home, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, 836 5th Avenue, Columbus. Mrs. Woods was born in Cusseta, GA, daughter of the late Ocie and Bessie Chandler. She was a faithful member of Carter Monumental C.M.E. Church and for many years had worked as a Head Nurse at the former Medical Center. Mrs. Woods will be remembered as a caring nurse, devout christian, loving mother and grandmother. Her survivors include: three devoted daughters, Kathy (Raymond) Merchant, Sandra Woods-Rochmond and Debra (Stephen) Days; two caring sons, Samuel David Woods, Jr. and Michael (Cynthia) Woods; seven grandchildren, Ken Person, Dr. David Keith Woods, Dr. Michael (Dr. Jennifer) Woods, Stacey Maria Woods (Roosevelt) Tate, Sandi Richmond, Michael Marquez Woods and Christopher Ryan Days and a host of relatives. Please visit www.sconiersfuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 31, 2019
