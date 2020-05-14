Mary WrightChambersApril 21, 1929-May 10, 2020Midland, GA- Mary Wright Chambers, 91, of Midland, GA, passed away on May 10, 2020. Graveside service will be held Friday, May 15, 2020 at 2pm at Parkhill Cemetery with Rev. Charles Mitchell officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00pm-2:00pm at Striffler-Hamby. She was born in Sandersville, GA on April 21, 1929 to the late Clifford Cater Wright Sr. and Katie Lou Shelton. Mary married the love of her life David Franklin Chambers where they spent many cherished years together before his passing. Mrs. Chambers was a comptroller at Plicon Corporation. She was an avid member of Morningside Baptist Church and had a passion for volunteering, she also had a special love for Kaitlan-Scottie, her dog. Mary was preceded in death by her parents as well as her husband, David Franklin Chambers; grandson, Kristopher David Snipes; Sisters Mary Lou Wright, Lila Mills, Agnes Walker Weiland, Katherine Riley Stevens; Brothers, Talmadge Wright, Carl Wright and Clifford Carter Wright Jr. She is survived by her two daughters, Pat Snipes of Midland, GA, Vicki Johnson (Bob) of Ada, Oklahoma; one sister-in-law, Mildred Wright; one brother-in-law, Maynard Chambers; and many nieces and nephews.