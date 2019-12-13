Home

Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home
Matthew Buford Obituary
Matthew
Buford
November 23, 1991-
December 3, 2019
Columbus, GA- Matthew Alexander "Matt" Buford, 28, Columbus, GA passed Tuesday, December 3, 2019.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, December 14, 2019 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Bro. Al Banks, officiating. Interment will follow in West End Cemetery. Visitation is Friday, December 13, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Matthew was born November 23, 1991 to Davis Lee Bellamy and the late Carolina Buford. He was educated in the Phenix City school system.
His survivors include his father, Davis Lee Bellamy; his son, Adream Jakhi Buford; companion, Dominique Jones and her daughter, Keyariah Jones; brother, Timothy (Latrice) Buford; eight sisters, Sebrina (Morris McKissic) Bellamy, Samantha (Larry Jones) Bellamy, Tabitha (Reginald) Huff, Rachel Buford, Shereita (Montravious) Zachery, Priscilla Buford, Keturah Buford and Ayana Bellamy and a host of other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 13, 2019
