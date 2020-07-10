Mattie
Harmon
July 3, 1943-
July 6, 2020
Ft. Benning, GA- Mrs. Mattie Harmon, 77, of Ft. Benning, GA, passed Monday, July 6, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
A graveside service will be 2:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Antioch Baptist Church, Ft. Mitchell, AL with Rev. Fredrick Small, pastor and Rev. Willie Thomas, officiating. Visitation will be Friday, July 10, 2020 from 12-5 p.m. EST, according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Harmon was born July 3, 1943 in Buena Vista, GA to the late Austin Tennyson and the late Annie Pearl Forehand. She was educated in the Buena Vista Public School System and was a homemaker.
Survivors include three daughters, Earlene (Larry) Harris, Dalphine (Jimmy) Smith and Patricia (Calvin) Siders; two sons, Jeffery Harmon and Darrell Harmon; thirteen grandchildren; twenty-nine great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
