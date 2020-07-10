1/1
Mattie Harmon
1943 - 2020
Mattie
Harmon
July 3, 1943-
July 6, 2020
Ft. Benning, GA- Mrs. Mattie Harmon, 77, of Ft. Benning, GA, passed Monday, July 6, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
A graveside service will be 2:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Antioch Baptist Church, Ft. Mitchell, AL with Rev. Fredrick Small, pastor and Rev. Willie Thomas, officiating. Visitation will be Friday, July 10, 2020 from 12-5 p.m. EST, according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Harmon was born July 3, 1943 in Buena Vista, GA to the late Austin Tennyson and the late Annie Pearl Forehand. She was educated in the Buena Vista Public School System and was a homemaker.
Survivors include three daughters, Earlene (Larry) Harris, Dalphine (Jimmy) Smith and Patricia (Calvin) Siders; two sons, Jeffery Harmon and Darrell Harmon; thirteen grandchildren; twenty-nine great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online registry.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
12:00 - 05:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
JUL
11
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Antioch Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
