SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA 31901
(706) 322-0011
Mattie Mae Giddens


1945 - 2019
Mattie Mae Giddens Obituary
Mattie Mae
Giddens
March 31, 1945-
October 15, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- Mrs. Mattie Mae Giddens, 74, of Columbus, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Piedmont Midtown Medical Center.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 AM, Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Metropolitan Baptist Church. Rev. Dr. Curtis Crocker Jr., Pastor, will officiate. Burial will follow in Green Acres Cemetery, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, Columbus, GA.
Mrs. Giddens was born March 31, 1945 in Columbus, GA. She was the daughter of the late Ethel B. Lawson. Mrs. Giddens was a member of Metropolitan Baptist Church and retired from the Muscogee County School District.
Devoted survivors include: her husband, Sylvester Giddens; one son, Ennis (Doris) Robinson; two daughters, Shirley L. (Clark) Dooley and Tracy Smith; one sister, Equilla Jordan, and a host of loving relatives.
Please visit our guest registry at www.sconersfuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2019
