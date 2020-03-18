|
Mattie P.
Kindred
July 17, 1936-
March 13, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Mattie P. Kindred, 84, of Columbus passed on Friday, March 13, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital. Funeral service for Mrs. Kindred will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at New Hope Baptist Church, Holy Trinity, AL, Dr. Henry McGruder will be officiating. Interment will be held in New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc. Viewing will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the funeral home located at 927 - 5th Avenue.
Mrs. Mattie P. Kindred was born on July 17, 1936 in Holy Trinity, AL to the late Elijah and Gennie Sanks. She was a presser at Sun Cleaners and was a member of New Hope Baptist Church in Holy Trinity, AL.
She leaves to cherish her memories four daughters, Bernice Harris (Bennie), Mabel Kindred, and Tammy Richardson all of Columbus and Cynthia Johnson (Donnell), Danville, KY; two sons, Johnnie Kindrick (Berdie), Alexandria, VA and Brady Kindred, Opelika, AL; one sister, Mrs. Margaret Norris, Columbus; one brother, Richard Sanks (Cynthia), Columbus; thirteen grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 18, 2020