Mattie
Perry
October 16, 1923-
July 13, 2019
Pittsview, AL- Mrs. Mattie Perry, 95, of Pittsview, AL died Saturday, July 13, 2019 in Pittsview, AL.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. EST, Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Cool Springs Baptist Church, Pittsview, AL with Rev. Eddie C. Johnson, officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, July 19, 2019 from 12-8 p.m. according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Perry was born October 16, 1923 in Glenville, AL to the late Henry Allen Jones and the late Mary Alice Jones. She was a member of Cool Springs Baptist Church where she served in the choir and on the Usher Board.
Survivors include five daughters, WIllie Lou Miles (Curtis), Louise Johnson, Lula Mae McClaney (John), Rosie Mae Riley (Walter), and WiIllie Pearl Ross (Roderick); five sons, James Allen Johnson, Sr. (Anna), Jimmy Perry (Rosie), Sammy Perry (Gennie), Henry Perry (Wanda), and Robert Perry (Janice); three sisters, Lizzie Williams, Sallie Upshaw, and Dorothy Jones; one brother, Issac Jones (Barbara); a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 19, 2019