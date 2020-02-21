|
|
Mattie Ruth
Square
July 5, 1927-
February 13, 2020
Smiths Station , AL- Ms. Mattie Ruth Square, 92, of Smiths Station, AL passed Thursday, February 13, 2020 in Phenix City, AL.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Motts Church of Christ, Smiths, AL with Bro. McArthur Cooper, officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, February 21, 2020 from 12 - 7 p.m. EST, according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms. Square was born July 5, 1927 in Smiths Station, AL to the late Rueben Colquitt and the late Mattie Madden Colquitt. She was a graduate of Smiths Station High School and retired from Fairmont and Cobb Hospital as a Nurse's Aide.
Survivors include six children, Norwood Square, Jr. (Judy), San Leandro, CA, Ava Square, Oakland, CA, Derek Square (Tonnie), Dwyane Square, and Rebecca Young (John), all of Smiths, AL and Nicole B. Square, Benicia, CA; two sisters, Ella Mae Welch and Gloria Jackson (Jimmy) both of Smiths, AL; two brothers, George Colquitt, Chicago, IL and Charles Allen, Smiths, AL; 17 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 21, 2020