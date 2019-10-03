|
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Williams-Pedersen Funeral Home
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish
Maureen E. Orr
1937 - 2019
Orr, Maureen E., died Tuesday, October 1, 2019. www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019
