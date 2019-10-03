Home

POWERED BY

Services
McMullen Funeral Home
3874 Gentian Blvd.
Columbus, GA 31907
706-569-8015
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
McMullen Funeral Home
3874 Gentian Blvd.
Columbus, GA 31907
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
McMullen Funeral Home
3874 Gentian Blvd.
Columbus, GA 31907
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Williams-Pedersen Funeral Home
45 Main Street
Upton, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish
151 Mendon St.
Upton, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Orr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen E. Orr


1937 - 2019
Send Flowers
Maureen E. Orr Obituary
Orr, Maureen E., died Tuesday, October 1, 2019. www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maureen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.