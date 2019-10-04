|
|
Maureen E.
Orr
December 9, 1937-
October 1, 2019
Columbus, GA- Maureen E. Orr, 81, of Columbus, GA, and formerly of Upton, MA died Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Brookside Glen in Columbus, GA.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907 with Rev. Father Robert Schlageter officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the funeral home.
Calling hours are from 4 to 7 PM on Friday, October 11, in the Williams-Pedersen Funeral Home, Inc., 45 Main Street, Upton, MA.
Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 AM on Saturday, October 12, at St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish, 151 Mendon St., Upton, followed by interment at Lakeview Cemetery, Upton.
Maureen was born December 9, 1937 in Milford, MA, daughter of Joseph and Anna Gorman of Upton, MA. A graduate of Grafton High School, she went on to receive a Bachelor of Education degree from Framingham State College in MA and continued her education at Worcester State College where she earned her Master of Education degree. Her teaching career spanned over 35 years starting in MA, followed by positions in FL, VT, NH, IL and TX, completing her career at Our Lady of Lourdes Elementary School in Columbus, GA where she taught, directed the choir, coached sports, and served as principal.
She loved to read, do needlework and travel with her husband, Frank.
Survivors include her husband, SGM (Ret.) Frank B. Orr, son John G. Orr (Paola) and granddaughter Ivy, all of Columbus, GA, sisters Joan E. Varney of Upton, MA and Margaret R. Dean of New Smyrna Beach, FL, brothers Joseph W. Gorman (Rita) of Upton, MA and Paul R. Gorman (Mary) of Greenville, SC, sister-in-law Muffy Eames Van Nostrand, many nieces and nephews and high school and college friends.
The family wishes to thank the caregivers at Brookside Glen and the staff of Columbus Hospice for their loving care of Maureen for the past two years.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the , 5156 River Rd, Columbus, GA 31904 or to St. Anne Catholic Church, 2000 Kay Circle, Columbus, GA, 31907.
For her online guestbook and directions, please visit, www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com or www.uptonfunerals.com.
