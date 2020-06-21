Maurice Conrad Phillips
1968 - 2020
Maurice Conrad
Phillips
September 6, 1968-
June 17, 2020
Atlanta, GA- Mr. Maurice Conrad Phillips, 51, of Atlanta, GA formerly of Smiths Station, AL passed Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in Atlanta, GA.
A private service will be held Monday, June 22, 2020 with Rev. Pryce J. Battle, Sr. officiating. Public visitation was held Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Phillips was born September 6, 1968 in Opelika, AL to Moses Phillips, Jr. and Annie Pearl Edwards Phillips. He graduated from Smiths Station High School and Morris Brown College with a degree in Hotel, Restaurant and Tourism Management and worked for Altobeli's Italian Restaurant.
Survivors include his parents, Moses Phillips, Jr. and Annie Pearl Edwards Philips; two brothers, Cavender Phillips and Moses Phillips, III (Tamiko); three aunts, Vicky Shepard, Rebecca (Farris) O'neal and Frankie C. Phillips; one uncle, Walter C. (Jessie) Edwards; two great aunts, one great uncle and a host of cousins, other relatives, and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 17, 2020
May the wonderful memories of your loved one sustain you until God's promises are fulfilled. (John 6:40)
