Maurice F.
Pope
December 5, 1936-
September 21, 2019
Smiths Station, AL- Maurice F. Pope, 82, of Smiths Station, AL passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019 at his home.
A funeral service will be held 3:00 pm EDT Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Vance Brooks Funeral Home in Phenix City, AL with Rev. Mark Helms officiating. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 pm EST, at the funeral home.
Mr. Pope was born December 5, 1936 in Salem, AL, son of the late Marvin W. Pope and Johnnie Lee Franklin Pope. He attended Auburn University and had a love for it as most of his children and grandchildren attended there as well. Mr. Pope proudly served his country in the United States National Guard. Most of his career he worked in the life insurance industry with Life of Georgia, where he won many awards and saw the world on their various trips. He was also a member of the Columbus Life Insurance Underwriters Association. Mr. Pope had a passion for farming. He worked on his parent's farm for many years and eventually owned and operated Pope's Pea Patch with his wife for over 18 years. He treated both farming and riding on his tractor as a hobby.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Flint Sharpe.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Ruth Poole Pope of Smiths Station, AL; two daughters, Jan Horne and husband Randy of Smiths Station, AL and Lee Sharpe of Smiths Station, AL; one son, Troy Pope and wife Kellie of Smiths Station, AL; three brothers, Warren Pope and wife Shirley of Columbus, GA, Jack Pope and wife Angie of Columbus, GA and David Pope and wife Mary of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren, Chandler Sharpe (Jenny), Dr. Rachel Horne-Jones (Dyer), Whitley Pope, Cassidy Sharpe, Jarod Horne and Brinkley Pope; one great-grandchild, Riley Jean Sharpe; several extended family and many caring friends.
Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to Columbus Hospice, 7020 Moon Road, Columbus, GA 31909 or at www.michaeljfox.org/donate
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 23, 2019