Max R.
McGlamry
September 12, 1928-
March 14, 2020
Columbus, GA- Max Reginald McGlamry, 91, passed away peacefully on March 14, 2020 in Columbus, Georgia, his home since 1953. He was born September 12, 1928 in Wilcox County, Georgia to Allie Bea and Edgar Lee McGlamry and was raised throughout the Southeast. Max graduated in 1944 from Central High in Phenix City, Alabama as Valedictorian. At age 15 he started at Alabama Polytechnic Institute, now Auburn University, graduating in 1948 with a B.S. degree. He enlisted in the Navy serving as an Ensign from 1948-49 and remaining in the Naval Reserve until 1959. Upon his discharge from active service in 1949, Max enrolled at Mercer University School of Law and graduated with a JD degree in 1953.
Thereafter, Max moved to Columbus, Georgia, and opened his own law practice beginning a nearly 50-year legal career. As a highly respected, and successful attorney, he practiced with and against the most prominent and skilled attorneys in Columbus and throughout the South. In 1964, he became a partner in the law firm ultimately known as Page, Scrantom, Harris, McGlamry & Chapman, P.C. In 1985, he changed firms, joining Pope, McGlamry, Kilpatrick & Morrison as a senior partner until retiring in 2002. His son Mike and granddaughter Caroline practice in the firm today. Max served on the Disciplinary Board of the State Bar of Georgia, the Executive Committee of the Muscogee County Democratic Party, the Columbus Lawyers Club (President 1964-65) and the Columbus Lion's Club (President 1967-68). He was known as a "lawyer's lawyer" and was a serious and professional adversary.
Max, who went by "Reginald" in his youth, met the love of his life, Jean Louise Hilyer, and married her in December 1950, enjoying nearly 70 years of marriage. They had two children, Sharon and Mike, for whom Max was a devoted, loving, and concerned dad, doing anything for his family.
Max coupled his love of the law with a deep faith in God. He was a long-time member of Rose Hill Methodist Church and then Wynnton United Methodist Church, where he was a stalwart Sunday School teacher and volunteer. He studied the Bible with the same high intelligence and attention for detail that marked his legal career.
Max was also an avid and talented athlete who loved basketball, baseball, golf, and tennis. For nearly 50 years you could find him on Saturday mornings at his favorite golf course, the Green Island Country Club, with his buddies, or on the couple's tour with Jean. In addition to pulling for and supporting all of his children's teams, he was first and foremost an Auburn Tigers fan. Almost to his last day he was likely to address you with "War Eagle!"
Max was preceded in death by his parents and survived by his wife Jean and their two children, Sharon Christopher (Jim) and Mike McGlamry (Anne); grandchildren Max Hendrix (Jennifer), Justin Hendrix (Amy), Caroline McGlamry (Tyler), Kate McGlamry (Robert), Elizabeth McGlamry; and great grandchildren Avery Hendrix, Grace Hendrix, David Hendrix, Grant Hendrix, and Charlotte Dillard. Known as Papa or Papa Max, he was greatly loved and will be sadly missed by his family.
A private family graveside service will be held at Parkhill Cemetery on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Strifler-Hamby Mortuary and presided over by Pastor Jay Grantham of Wynnton UMC. Due to the uncertainties occasioned by the Coronavirus pandemic, a Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be arranged and announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Open Door Community House, 2405 2nd Ave., Columbus, Georgia, 31901, www.opendoorcommunityhouse.org.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 22, 2020