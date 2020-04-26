|
|
Maxie Lawrence "Larry"
Parrish
December 11, 1933-
April 22, 2020
Pine Mountain, Georgia- Maxie Lawrence (Larry) Parrish, 86, of Pine Mountain, GA, passed away on April 22nd, 2020, following an extended battle with pneumonia and Alzheimer's at the Hope Center Memory Care, in Fayetteville, GA.
Born in Lanett, Alabama, on December 11,1933, to the late Plennie Clarence Parrish, and Mattie Louise (Stilwell) Parrish. He was predeceased by his two brothers, Phillip Parrish, and Harold Parrish. He attended Auburn University and served two years in the Army from 1955 - 1957 as a Specialist 3. He married his beautiful bride, Betty Jean (Johnson) Parrish on January 6, 1954, and celebrated 66 years of marriage this past January. He was employed by Delta Airlines from 1957 - 1994 and rose to the position of Manager of the Cost Accounting Department.
He was a much beloved husband, father, and "PopPop" to his family. He is survived by his wife, Betty (Johnson) Parrish, Pine Mountain; his daughter, LaBet Parrish (Tom) Perry; his grandchildren, Matthew Thomas (Kelly) Perry, and SaraBeth Parrish (Blake) Douglas; his great-grandchildren, Richard Mason Douglas, Maddox Rucker Douglas, and AmeliaRae Louise Douglas, all of South Carolina. As well as his beloved dog, Duke.
He was a member of the First Methodist Church of Pine Mountain. He and his wife Betty loved travel and traveled across country in their Winnebago after his retirement and enjoyed a wonderful trip to Austria where they attended the Vienna Opera Ball. He also took culinary courses following his retirement, and became quite the chef, specializing in French cuisine and teaching cooking courses during Pine Mountain Days.
Due to the current social gathering restrictions, funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made in Mr. Parrish's memory to the at act.alz.org.
Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home – Valley Chapel directing.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 26, 2020