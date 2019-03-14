McArthur

Gaines

May 28, 1949-

March 9, 2019

Columbus, GA- Mr. McArthur Gaines passed away peacefully at Columbus Hospice House at the age of 69.

A native of Phenix City, AL., and the son of the late Napoleon and Elizabeth Wright Gaines, McArthur was a product of the Russell County School District, graduating with the 1968 Class of South Girard High School in Phenix City. He retired as a Operating Room Technician, having worked at Homer D. Cobb Hospital in Phenix City and the Medical Center in Columbus. He was a member of Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church and its PICCM and Choir ministries. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by a nephew, Richard Campbell.

Survivors include a loving and devoted wife of 48 years, Mrs. Brenda Turpin Gaines; one brother, George Gaines(Carol); six sisters, Robena Gaines Flakes, Catherine Gaines Daniel, Eva Gaines Campbell, Lucille Gaines Russell(Allen), Marian Gaines Taggart(Bobby) and Gloria Gaines-Freeman; a god-daughter, Katrina H. Butler(Darrell); and a host of loving nieces, nephews cousins and friends.

Mr. Gaines will be laid to rest at Evergreen Memorial Park on Saturday, March 16, 2019 during a Twelve O'clock Noon Homegoing Celebration at the graveside. Pastor J.H. Flakes III will officiate. Visitation is 2:00 til 6:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home.