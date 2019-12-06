|
Columbus, Georgia- Mr. McKenzie King, 68, transitioned Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Piedmont Columbus Regional. Funeral services will be Saturday, December 7, 2019 1:00 pm at Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC., 2919 Hamilton Road, Columbus, Georgia with Rev. James C. Gant, pastor of Corinth Missionary Baptist Church, officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery, 5434 GA Hwy-315, Fortson, Georgia. Visitation will be Friday, December 6, 2019 from 1:00 until 5:00 pm at the funeral home. Mr. King was born November 23, 1951 to the late Rosa K. Johnson in Columbus, Georgia. He was employed at Goodwill Industries. Mr. King was known to be a man of many talents. He loved spending time with family and loved riding his bike. Mr. King was preceded by his mother, his loving wife, Ann Dunlap and a sister-in-law, Cynthia McElhaney. He leaves to cherish his precious memories his daughters, Tanya King, Tracey King, Dornetha Meadows, Shermaine Dunlap and Tomika Dunlap; one brother, Henry (Doris) Johnson; one brother-in-law, Wayne McElhaney; 19 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; best friend, Morris Nelson; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel.com. Phone: (762) 524-7709.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 6, 2019