Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
2919 Hamilton Road
Columbus, GA 31904
(762) 524-7709
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
2919 Hamilton Road
Columbus, GA 31904
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
2919 Hamilton Road
Columbus, GA 31904
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for McKenzie King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

McKenzie King


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
McKenzie King Obituary
McKenzie
King
November 23, 1951-
November 30, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- Mr. McKenzie King, 68, transitioned Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Piedmont Columbus Regional. Funeral services will be Saturday, December 7, 2019 1:00 pm at Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC., 2919 Hamilton Road, Columbus, Georgia with Rev. James C. Gant, pastor of Corinth Missionary Baptist Church, officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery, 5434 GA Hwy-315, Fortson, Georgia. Visitation will be Friday, December 6, 2019 from 1:00 until 5:00 pm at the funeral home. Mr. King was born November 23, 1951 to the late Rosa K. Johnson in Columbus, Georgia. He was employed at Goodwill Industries. Mr. King was known to be a man of many talents. He loved spending time with family and loved riding his bike. Mr. King was preceded by his mother, his loving wife, Ann Dunlap and a sister-in-law, Cynthia McElhaney. He leaves to cherish his precious memories his daughters, Tanya King, Tracey King, Dornetha Meadows, Shermaine Dunlap and Tomika Dunlap; one brother, Henry (Doris) Johnson; one brother-in-law, Wayne McElhaney; 19 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; best friend, Morris Nelson; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel.com. Phone: (762) 524-7709.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of McKenzie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -