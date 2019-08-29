|
McKinley
Johnson
August 23, 2019
Smith Station, Alabama- Funeral service for Mr. McKinley Johnson, 77, of Smith Station, AL will be held at 10:00 am (CST) Friday, August 30, 2019 at Bethesda Baptist Church with interment in Fort Mitchell National Cemetery. Rev. Anthony Pogue will officiate.
Mr. Johnson passed away Friday, August 23, 2019 in Columbus, GA. He was a member of Bethesda Baptist Church. In 1960, he graduated from J.W. Darden High School. Following twenty years of service, Mr. Johnson was honorably discharged from the US Army. Later, he retired from the US Postal Service in Columbus, GA as a mail carrier.
His remains will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service.
He is survived by: his wife, Annice Lyles Johnson; two sons, Marshall (Sherri) Johnson and Kevin Johnson; two daughters, Yalanda Johnson and Kim (Kevin) Chamblin; ten grandchildren, four great grandchildren; three sisters, four brothers, one sister-in-law; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Peterson and Williams Funeral Home Directing
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 29, 2019