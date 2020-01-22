Home

McKinsey Williams Jr. Obituary
McKinsey
Williams, Jr.
May 31, 1954-
January 17, 2020
Columbus, GA- McKinsey Williams, Jr., 65 of Columbus, GA passed Friday, January 17, 2020 at Orchard View Rehabilitation and Skilled Center, Columbus. Celebration of life services will be held 12:00PM, Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Kelly Hill Chapel, 9079 Marne Road, Ft. Benning, GA with United States Air Force Chaplain , officiating. Interment will follow at Ft Mitchell National Cemetery, Ft Mitchell, AL with Air Force Honors accorded according to Hill-Watson-People's Funeral Service LLC, 1605 3rd Avenue, Columbus, 706-327-9293. Visitation will be from 11:00AM until the funeral hour Thursday at the Chapel. Mr. Williams was born May 31, 1954 in Columbus, GA to the union of the late McKinsey and Laura Bell Hill Williams, Sr. He was a United States Air Force Veteran and member of New Testament Christian Center Church. McKinsey leaves to cherish his lasting and loving memories his wife, Vida Denise Williams; daughters, Alantis(Ricardo)Patterson and Keayre(Glover)Austin; 3 sisters, Doris Shaffer, Norine(Darnell)Houston and Gloria Hampton; 3 grandchildren, Jamar Williams, Jayden Williams and Gabriel Austin; an aunt, Mae(Wilbert)Armstrong; father in law, David(Mary)Prewitt, Sr.,; several nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving relatives and many devoted friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 22, 2020
