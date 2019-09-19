|
Melinda
Holmes
November 27, 1959-
September 14, 2019
Columbus, GA- Ms. Melinda "Linda" Holmes transitioned home peacefully Saturday at the age of 59.
The daughter of the late Golden, Jr. and Altha Lou Ellison Holmes, Melinda was a native of Manchester, GA and joined Valley Grove Baptist Church in Tax, GA at an early age. She was employed in the service of the Bethel Edrington family and with the Tommy and Joann Culpepper family. She also served as a banquet manager at Green Island Country Club.
Surviving her departure with cherished memories, include; two sons, Trenell Holmes and LaBrison Holmes (Sharka); one grandson, Trenell, Jr.; a brother, Morris Holmes (Shirley); three sisters, Betty Burgess, Caroline Giles (Harden) and Mary Ann Holmes; beloved aunts and uncles, Betty Cole (Robert), Earlene Neal (Larry), Mandy Holmes, Ruby Holmes, Mary Parks (Willie), Louise Trice (Grady), John Holmes (Willie Mae), Bobby Holmes (Sandra) and Wilbert Holmes; a devoted cousin, Robert Holmes (Tamika); a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The Homegoing Celebration for Ms. Holmes will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Progressive Chapel with interment in Evergreen Memorial Park. Rev. Franklin Holmes will officiate. Visitation is Friday, 1 til 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 19, 2019