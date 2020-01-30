|
|
Melissa
Burnette
January 30, 1979-
January 28, 2020
Hampton, GA- Melissa passed away at her home leaving behind her son Dawson Gentry, grandmother Mary Simpson, mother Harriett Ruth, sisters Angela Cruz, Sharon JohnPeer, Susan Sibary, fiancé Johnny Thomas Ray as well as countless aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Melissa served 12 years as a Columbus Fire Fighter and EMT.
There will be a viewing at Colonial Funeral Home 6 pm to 8 pm et January 30th as well as a memorial on Sunday February 2nd with details to follow.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 30, 2020