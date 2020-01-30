Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Funeral Home
613 14th Street
Phenix City, AL 36867-5044
334-298-8728
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Melissa Burnette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melissa Burnette


1979 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melissa Burnette Obituary
Melissa
Burnette
January 30, 1979-
January 28, 2020
Hampton, GA- Melissa passed away at her home leaving behind her son Dawson Gentry, grandmother Mary Simpson, mother Harriett Ruth, sisters Angela Cruz, Sharon JohnPeer, Susan Sibary, fiancé Johnny Thomas Ray as well as countless aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Melissa served 12 years as a Columbus Fire Fighter and EMT.
There will be a viewing at Colonial Funeral Home 6 pm to 8 pm et January 30th as well as a memorial on Sunday February 2nd with details to follow.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melissa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Colonial Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -