Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 563-2372
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Melvin Harris Chaffee


1944 - 2019
Melvin Harris Chaffee Obituary
Melvin Harris
Chaffee
July 14, 1944-
September 5, 2019
Columbus, GA- Melvin Harris Chaffee, 75, of Columbus passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at his home.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, 4071 Macon Road, Columbus, GA. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until service time.
Melvin was born on July 14, 1944 in Columbus, GA, to the late Myrle Davis Chaffee. Melvin lived life to the fullest, he enjoyed, the outdoors especially hunting and fishing. He was an avid gardener, gun collector, magician and most of all a prankster, and loved to prank his family. Melvin was a master woodworker and member of the Bi-City Wood Turners Club. Melvin enjoyed his remote control airplanes and model race cars. He was the owner of Chaffee Martial Arts and Dojo School. Melvin was instrumental in the Just Say No to Drugs Campaign and was involved in an Army Substance Abuse Program. He was a member of the NRA and Melvin was employed at AFLAC.
Survivors include his children, Lisa L. Martin, Tracy L. Pounds, Michael S. Chaffee, Sr. (Melissa),Kimberly A. Barnes (Thomas), grandchildren, Shelby R. Martin, Michael S. Chaffee, Jr. Zackary H. Chaffee, Ashley N. Quiroz, Cody C. Chaffee, Lisa R. Shreene, Christopher A. Luker, John C. Luker, Caliee A. Dixon, Carleigh J. Mathews, Kiley N. Luker and Aubrey A. Barnes, and 15 great grandchildren.
Fond memories and condolences for the Chaffee family may be offered at www.shcolumbus.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 12, 2019
