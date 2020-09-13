1/1
Melvin L. Frazier
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melvin L.
Frazier
June 21, 1953-
September 8, 2020
Columbus, GA- SFC Retired Melvin Leroy Frazier passed away quietly Tuesday at St. Francis Hospital at the age of 67.
A native of Sumter, SC., and the son of the late Henry E. and Carrie F. Frazier, Melvin retired from the U.S. Army after over 22 years of service, receiving several awards and medals. He also was employed as a auto mechanic at the Bypass Chervon on Buena Vista Road. He was one of Jehovah's Witnesses. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by two siblings, David Boone and Ida Boone.
Surviving are a loving and devoted wife of 45 years, Mrs. Dorothy G. Frazier; seven brothers, William Frazier(Ginger), Terry Frazier(Christine), Elijah Frazier(Bernice), Tyrone Frazier, James Frazier(Francine), Thomas Frazier(Ann) and Jeremiah Boone; three sisters, Cynthia Frazier, Carolyn Frazier and Margaret Frazier; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends.
SFC Frazier will be laid to rest with military honors at the National Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, AL., during a One O'clock PM Graveside service on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Chaplain Major William Lutz will officiate. Visitation is 1:00 til 4:00 PM Tuesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Progressive Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
16
Graveside service
01:00 PM
National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 685-8023
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 11, 2020
God knows I’m sadden of the passing of dear friend & Military warrior Melvin Frazier My prayers goes out to family .Yes he will be missed and all I can say is with God speed things will become easy.
Larry Hill
Friend
September 10, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. It's so hard. Rest in peace my brother. Will see you soon.
Leslie & Yvette Battles
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved