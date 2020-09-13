Melvin L.
Frazier
June 21, 1953-
September 8, 2020
Columbus, GA- SFC Retired Melvin Leroy Frazier passed away quietly Tuesday at St. Francis Hospital at the age of 67.
A native of Sumter, SC., and the son of the late Henry E. and Carrie F. Frazier, Melvin retired from the U.S. Army after over 22 years of service, receiving several awards and medals. He also was employed as a auto mechanic at the Bypass Chervon on Buena Vista Road. He was one of Jehovah's Witnesses. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by two siblings, David Boone and Ida Boone.
Surviving are a loving and devoted wife of 45 years, Mrs. Dorothy G. Frazier; seven brothers, William Frazier(Ginger), Terry Frazier(Christine), Elijah Frazier(Bernice), Tyrone Frazier, James Frazier(Francine), Thomas Frazier(Ann) and Jeremiah Boone; three sisters, Cynthia Frazier, Carolyn Frazier and Margaret Frazier; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends.
SFC Frazier will be laid to rest with military honors at the National Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, AL., during a One O'clock PM Graveside service on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Chaplain Major William Lutz will officiate. Visitation is 1:00 til 4:00 PM Tuesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com