Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364

Melvin McCoy


1962 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melvin McCoy Obituary
Melvin
McCoy
September 13, 1962-
February 25, 2020
Columbus, GA- Melvin McCoy, 57, of Columbus, GA died Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Friday, March 6, 2020 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Erbie Crowell, Sr., officiating. Interment will follow in the Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 12-7 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. McCoy was born September 13, 1962 in Seale, AL to the late Calvin Lawrence and the late Georgia McCoy Lawrence. He was a graduate of Central High School, veteran of the US Navy, employed with Robinson Supplies and a member of Resurrection Full Gospel Church.
His survivors include his devoted partner, Doreen Johnson; daughters, Constance McCoy, Ebony Shumake (Elbert) and Monica Johnson; one son, Antwan Burrus (Crystal); siblings, Mary Brooks (Terry), Anthony Lawrence and Ronald Lawrence; five grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Taylor Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -