Melvin
McCoy
September 13, 1962-
February 25, 2020
Columbus, GA- Melvin McCoy, 57, of Columbus, GA died Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Friday, March 6, 2020 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Erbie Crowell, Sr., officiating. Interment will follow in the Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 12-7 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. McCoy was born September 13, 1962 in Seale, AL to the late Calvin Lawrence and the late Georgia McCoy Lawrence. He was a graduate of Central High School, veteran of the US Navy, employed with Robinson Supplies and a member of Resurrection Full Gospel Church.
His survivors include his devoted partner, Doreen Johnson; daughters, Constance McCoy, Ebony Shumake (Elbert) and Monica Johnson; one son, Antwan Burrus (Crystal); siblings, Mary Brooks (Terry), Anthony Lawrence and Ronald Lawrence; five grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 5, 2020