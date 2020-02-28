Home

Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Nichols Chapel A.M.E.
Melvin Tyrone King


1954 - 2020
Melvin Tyrone King Obituary
Melvin Tyrone
King
March 9, 1954-
February 20, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Melvin Tyrone King, 65, of Phenix City, AL passed Thursday, February 20, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Nichols Chapel A.M.E. Church with Rev. Isaac Hudson, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Friday, February 28, 2020 from 2-7 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. King was born March 9, 1954 in Phenix City, AL to the late Herman King and the late Carrie Lee Battle King. He was a 1973 graduate of Mt. Olive High School and retired from Columbus Foundry.
Survivors include his wife Ilean King; four daughters, Pauline King (James) Miller, Sherenthia King (Tensley) Green, Iquisha King, and Tara (Rechard) Jones; 11 grandchildren; four great grandchildren; two sisters, Cathy James, and Gloria King (Jerry) Smith; two brothers, Homer(Cynthia) King and Stanley King and a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 28, 2020
