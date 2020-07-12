Mertie "Virginia"
Caldwell
June 25, 1030-
July 03, 2020
Columbus, Ga.- Mertie "Virginia" Caldwell 90, of Columbus, Ga. died Friday, July 03, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital.
Graveside Services will be held 10:00 AM Monday, July 13, 2020 in Parkhill Cemetery with Rev. Hank Reeves officiating according to McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus. In keeping with the efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, the family is asking those attending the service to wear a facemask and social distancing will be in effect.
Mrs. Caldwell was born June 25, 1930 in Henry County, Alabama daughter of the late Alvin and Bessie Clemens Shelly. She retired in 1986 from the Bibb Mill as a weaver. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and her favorite past-time was sitting on her porch enjoying the sunshine.
Other than her parents, Mrs. Caldwell was preceded in death by her husband Delmas Caldwell and her sister Mildred Maxwell.
Survivors include her children; Jimmy Caldwell of Columbus, Ga., Judy Reese (Dennis) of Smith Station, Al; Donnie Caldwell (Melanie) of Phenix City, Al; Martha Hein (Rick) of Kennesaw, GA; Patricia Newman (Murray) of Columbus, GA; grandchildren, Brian Reese, Aaron Reese, Jonathan Newman, Jeremie Caldwell, Kevin Hein, Matthew Hein, Marcus Newman, and Joseph Caldwell, great-grandchildren, Cain Reese, Caleb Reese, Clayton Reese, Carson Reese, Jaykob Reese, Jackson Reese, Gracie Newman, Harper Newman, Callie Caldwell and Rylee Caldwell.
