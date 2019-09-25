|
|
Michael A.
Williams
June 21, 1966-
September 22, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mr. Michael Alexander Williams transitioned home peacefully Sunday at Orchard View Nursing Home. He was 53 years of age.
The Homegoing Celebration will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Franchise Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Raymond Cochran officiating. Interment will follow in Pleasant Hill AME Church Cemetery. Visitation is Friday, 2 til 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 25, 2019