Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 685-8023
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Franchise Missionary Baptist Church
Michael A. Williams


1966 - 2019
Michael A. Williams Obituary
Michael A.
Williams
June 21, 1966-
September 22, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mr. Michael Alexander Williams transitioned home peacefully Sunday at Orchard View Nursing Home. He was 53 years of age.
The Homegoing Celebration will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Franchise Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Raymond Cochran officiating. Interment will follow in Pleasant Hill AME Church Cemetery. Visitation is Friday, 2 til 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 25, 2019
