Phenix City, AL- Michael "Mike" Adrian Ingram was born on December 28, 1943 in Alexander City and passed from this life on May 28, 2019.

Mike was the only child of Doris Hatfield Ingram and Louie Ingram, a beloved member of the Phenix City community, an avid baseball player and a college football enthusiast. His father played in the marching band at Auburn University which began a long, loyal family following of the University and its football program.

Mike grew up in Phenix City where he began his very successful baseball career in the local little league, setting many records as a pitcher and powerful hitter, and showing a great glove in the infield. He later attended Central High School and Troy State College, where he continued his academic pursuits and played baseball, also setting records that currently stand (when adjusted for the modern increase in games played). While at Troy, Mike was a founding member of the Pi Kappa Phi chapter, and later in life was honored by the fraternity as a Founding Father and by the baseball team as a hall of fame caliber player.

After college, Mike followed in his father's footsteps by entering the workforce as a salesman. With his charm and integrity, he was successful in a variety of sales positions over his career. He also unleashed his baseball skills on softball fields around the South and played on high caliber teams well into his 50's.

Mike loved his family, friends and fur babies (Rudy & Bella) more than anything and spent much of his last few years admiring the pursuits of his grandchildren (who affectionately call him "Papa Mike"). He was also able to reconnect with old friends and former baseball/softball teammates and spend time with the love of his life, Debbie, with whom he shared 37 wonderful years of marriage.

Mike had a contagious laugh, a brilliant baseball mind, an amazing eye for interior design and an unsurpassed love for Doo Wop music. In fact, he could identify the title, musician and year of every Doo Wop song released during the 50's and most of the 60's. He charmed everyone in his presence, often serenading them with his self-taught vocal skills that could silence a room.

Mike is survived by his loving wife Debbie, son David (Mary) of Sacramento, CA, son Heath (Rhonda) of Pace, FL, son Damon (Amanda) of Colorado Springs, CO, and grandchildren Michael, Olivia, Troy, Bailee, Breanna, Darren and Evy. He was preceded in death by his parents and infant son Darin.

Mike's family would like to thank his family, friends, Epworth United Methodist Church and medical professionals who provided never-ending, selfless love and support over the past few months, as well as all who shared love and friendship with Mike during his life.

A Celebration of Life will be held at McMullen Funeral Home (Columbus, GA) on Friday, May 31, 2019, commencing at 4:00 p.m. with Rev. Grant Parker officiating, visitation to follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Mike's name to the .

