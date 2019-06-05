Home

Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 563-2372
Graveside service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Parkhill Cemetery
Michael Alan Malo Obituary
Michael Alan
Malo
November 25, 1960-
June 3, 2019
Columbus, GA- Michael Alan Malo, 58, of Midland, GA passed Monday, June 3, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital surrounded by his family. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Parkhill Cemetery with Pastor Mike Childs officiating.
Mr. Malo was born November 25, 1960 in Columbus, GA, the son of John and Mary Malo. He would meet the love of his life Linda Snide marrying her on March 24, 1984. Mickey would start a career in the plumbing business; he was the owner operator of Malo's Precision Plumbing. He was a family man enjoying spending every minute with his family he could. God was a big part of Mickey's life; he also enjoyed hunting and tennis
Survivors include his wife, Linda Malo; one son, Ben Malo; two grandchildren, Jonah and Charlotte Malo, and three brothers, Jay Malo, Jim Malo, and Scott Malo
Striffler-Hamby is entrusted with the arrangements; you may offer your condolences by visiting www.shcolumbus.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 5, 2019
