Michael B.
Daniel
November 19, 1968-
March 8, 2020.
Columbus, Georgia - Michael B. Daniel was born in Columbus, Georgia on November 19, 1968 to Jimmy and Dorothy Daniel. He was the second oldest of seven siblings. He transitioned for eternity at his home on Sunday, March 8, 2020.
Mike D, as he was affectionately called by his family and friends, confessed Christ at an early age becoming a proud member of Greater New Baptist Church, under the leadership of the late Rev. Robert L. Walker, Sr., of Columbus, Georgia, where he served in various youth ministries.
Mike was educated in the Muscogee County School District and was a 1986 graduate of The William H. Spencer High School. He continued his education at Columbus Technical College where he received his HVAC/R certification.
Mike he served faithfully in the Government of the United Stated of America as a civil service member for 30 years, working within the Fort Benning School System.
Mike's part time/pass time was cooking which lead him to 10 years of service as a Grill Master at Ryan's Steak House and following that he began working as a dedicated Chef of Ruby Tuesday's for about 15 years, both in Columbus Georgia.
Mike was the proud parent of his only son Tyrek Daniel. He was known to be the favorite uncle to many of his nieces and nephews.
Mike leaves to cherish in memory his parents Brown and Dorothy Keys of Columbus, Georgia, and Jimmy Daniel of Indianapolis, Indiana, one son Tyrek Daniel, two sisters Trina Daniel Dozier (Derrick) and Nikey Keys, four brothers Dennis Daniel (Patrina), Reggie Daniel, Dont'e Keys (Cyndi), and Byron Keys all of Columbus, Georgia along with a host of aunts, uncle, nieces, nephews , other relatives, friends, and loved ones.
Services will be Monday, March 16, 2020 at Greater New Baptist Church 639 NorthStar drive Columbus Ga, 31907. Viewings will be Sunday, March 15, 2020 between 1:00pm and 3:00pm at Progressive Funeral Home 4235 St. Mary's Road Columbus Ga 31907.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 15, 2020