Michael "Mike"
Baker
December 13, 1961-
December 17, 2019
Pine Mountain, Georgia- Michael "Mike" Julian Baker, 58, of Pine Mountain, GA passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at his home.
"Mike" as he was affectionately known was born December 13, 1961 in Opelika, AL to Julian C. Baker and the late Patricia Elizabeth Sullivan. He attended St. Nicholas Episcopal Church in Hamilton, GA. Mike was past President of the Greater Columbus Apartment Association, was a Cultural Ambassador for Callaway Gardens, and volunteered with the Pine Mountain Historical Society. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his grandmother, Ida Askew Sullivan Blythe; and great aunt, Maybeth Fagan.
Survivors include his father, Julian C. Baker; brother, Martin "Marty" R. Baker and his wife Katherine; nephews, Charlie Baker and Max Baker; aunts, Ann S. Ortega, Susan Humphries, Floy (Mike) McGarity and Barbara Shaver; many loving cousins, relatives, and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 2:00pm in the Striffler-Hamby Mortuary Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Mike Baker to the Human Society of Harris County or Goldsboro Soup Kitchen in NC.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 22, 2019