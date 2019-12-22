Home

Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
1010 Mooty Bridge Road
LaGrange, GA 30241
(706) 884-8636
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
1010 Mooty Bridge Road
LaGrange, GA 30241
Michael "Mike" Baker


1961 - 2019
Michael "Mike" Baker Obituary
Michael "Mike"
Baker
December 13, 1961-
December 17, 2019
Pine Mountain, Georgia- Michael "Mike" Julian Baker, 58, of Pine Mountain, GA passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at his home.
"Mike" as he was affectionately known was born December 13, 1961 in Opelika, AL to Julian C. Baker and the late Patricia Elizabeth Sullivan. He attended St. Nicholas Episcopal Church in Hamilton, GA. Mike was past President of the Greater Columbus Apartment Association, was a Cultural Ambassador for Callaway Gardens, and volunteered with the Pine Mountain Historical Society. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his grandmother, Ida Askew Sullivan Blythe; and great aunt, Maybeth Fagan.
Survivors include his father, Julian C. Baker; brother, Martin "Marty" R. Baker and his wife Katherine; nephews, Charlie Baker and Max Baker; aunts, Ann S. Ortega, Susan Humphries, Floy (Mike) McGarity and Barbara Shaver; many loving cousins, relatives, and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 2:00pm in the Striffler-Hamby Mortuary Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Mike Baker to the Human Society of Harris County or Goldsboro Soup Kitchen in NC.
Those wishing to share a condolence or remembrance with the family may do so by visiting www.shlagrange.com.
Arrangements are by Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, 1010 Mooty Bridge Road, LaGrange, GA 30240 (706) 884-8636. www.shlagrange.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 22, 2019
