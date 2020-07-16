1/1
Michael D. Clanton
Michael D.
Clanton
November 30, 1965-
July 8, 2020
Gainesville, GA- Michael D. Clanton, 54, of Gainesville, GA, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Born in Columbus, GA he was the son of Sue Harbuck Clanton of Athens and the late Jack Edwards Clanton. In addition to his mother, he is survived by one brother Eric B. Clanton.
Mike was a 1988 graduate of the University of Georgia and received his national certification as an Athletic Trainer. In 1990 he became an Athletic Trainer for Georgia where he worked with Men's Basketball Team, Men's and Women's Track and Field, and Cross Country. During his time with Georgia, he received his M. Ed. In Sports Administration. Following his time with Georgia, he began his work with the Northeast Georgia Physician's Group in Gainesville in 2013 where he provided outreach services to Brenau University Athletics Department as Director of Athletic Training. He had served as president, vice president and treasurer of the Georgia Athletics Trainers Association and was active with many other organizations.
Graveside services will be held 10:30 a.m., Friday, July 17, 2020 at Athens Memory Gardens on Lexington Road, Athens, GA.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Brenau Athletic Department or Brenau General Scholarship Fund. For information, please go this website: https://giving.brenau.edu/give-online/
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com


Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Athens Memory Gardens
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Memories & Condolences
July 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
