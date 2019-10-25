|
Michael
Davis
November 6, 1955-
October 17, 2019
Phenix CIty, AL- Mr. Michael Davis, 63, of Phenix City, AL passed Thursday, October 17, 2019 in Phenix City, AL.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. EST, Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Liberty Hill MBC, Phenix City, AL with Pastor Charlie L. Sanders, Jr., officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Friday, October, 25, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Davis was born November 6, 1955 to Delores Davis and the late George Stringer, Sr. He was a member of Liberty Hill Missionary Baptist Church, graduated from Alabama A&M, Huntsville, AL and worked as a Manufacturing Operations Manager.
Survivors include his mother, Delores Davis of Phenix City, AL; two sons, Sean M. Davis of Denver, CO and Kristopher C. Davis of Houston, TX; one daughter, Mercedes Davis of Houston, TX; three sisters, Patsy Davis, Lynda Davis, and Forstine S."Tina" Alexander, all of Phenix City, AL; one brother, George Stringer, Jr. of Smiths Station, AL and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 25, 2019