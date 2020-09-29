Michael DwaynePurcellApril 26, 1971-September 25, 2020Phenix City, AL- Michael Dwayne Purcell, 49 of Phenix City, Alabama passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 6:00 P.M. Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the Church on The Rock in Phenix City, AL.Mr. Purcell was born April 25, 1971 in Columbus, Georgia; son of Nathan and Alice Helms Purcell. He was preceded in death by his brother, Chris Purcell.Survivors include his son, Michael Brent Purcell (Ashley Butler), daughter, Shelby Lynn Purcell and their mother, Liza Lester; he is also survived by his brother, Hubert Purcell (Susie), granddaughter, Sierra Purcell, Aaliya Johnson and Rhea Purcell, numerous, other relatives and friends.