Michael "Mike" Edward
Morris
July 16, 1957-
April 24, 2020
Cataula, GA- Michael Edward "Mike" Morris, age 62 of Cataula, GA, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 at his residence.
Mike was born July 16, 1957, in Charleston, SC, the son of Edward Morris and Miriam Fowler Morris King. He was the owner and operator of Morris Signs and Design in Columbus since 1988 where he made lifelong friendships through colleagues who in turn became family. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. Mike was passionate about music. He spent much of his time listening to and supporting local bands in the area. He was an exceptionally gifted musician and enjoyed playing both the guitar and piano. Mike was his happiest while playing music with his fellow musician friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Denise Joiner Morris of Cataula, GA; two daughters, Kendall Morris of Woodstock, GA, and Lindsey Peters of Jacksonville, FL; a sister, Susan Morris of Columbia, SC; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Richard and Christa Joiner of Ellerslie, GA; brother-in-law, Perry Joiner (Chuck Thompson, III) of Cataula, GA; sister-in-law, Andrea Joiner of Columbus, GA; several nieces and nephews, family in the Columbia, SC area, and many dear friends.
A memorial service for Mike Morris will be held once the present Covid-19 Virus pandemic has subsided.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 7556 Old Moon Road, Columbus, GA 31909 or Mercy Med of Columbus, 3679 Steam Mill Road, Columbus, GA 31906.
Cox Funeral Home, Hamilton, GA is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 30, 2020