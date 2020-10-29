1/1
Michael Jeff Singer
1975 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MICHAEL JEFF
SINGER
September 10, 1975-
October 26, 2020
Lumpkin, GA- Michael Jeff Singer, 45, died peacefully Monday, October 26, 2020 at his home after a six year battle with cancer. His loving Mother and Father were by his side. Graveside memorial services will be conducted on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the Northside Cemetery in Lumpkin with Rev. Raymond Smith and Rev. Robert Orr officiating.
He is survived by his sons, Brooks and Cason Singer and his parents, Johnny and Wanda Singer of Lumpkin. He is also survived by his brother, Todd Singer (Amy) and nephew, Jonathan (Payton) of Columbus and uncles Roy (Judy) Westbrook of Pine MT. and Frank (Margaret) Singer of Lumpkin.
Jeff treasured his children, family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family request any donations be sent to the Stewart Webster Cancer Fund, 6381 Hamilton St. Preston, GA 31824
LUNSFORD FUNERAL HOME
CUTHBERT, GA 229/732-2148


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Northside Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lunsford Funeral Home
54 Court Street
Cuthbert, GA 39840
(229) 732-2148
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved