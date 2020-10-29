MICHAEL JEFF

SINGER

September 10, 1975-

October 26, 2020

Lumpkin, GA- Michael Jeff Singer, 45, died peacefully Monday, October 26, 2020 at his home after a six year battle with cancer. His loving Mother and Father were by his side. Graveside memorial services will be conducted on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the Northside Cemetery in Lumpkin with Rev. Raymond Smith and Rev. Robert Orr officiating.

He is survived by his sons, Brooks and Cason Singer and his parents, Johnny and Wanda Singer of Lumpkin. He is also survived by his brother, Todd Singer (Amy) and nephew, Jonathan (Payton) of Columbus and uncles Roy (Judy) Westbrook of Pine MT. and Frank (Margaret) Singer of Lumpkin.

Jeff treasured his children, family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family request any donations be sent to the Stewart Webster Cancer Fund, 6381 Hamilton St. Preston, GA 31824

LUNSFORD FUNERAL HOME

CUTHBERT, GA 229/732-2148





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store