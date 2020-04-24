|
|
Michael Lavell
Hammock, Jr.
December 18, 1971-
April 18,2020
Columbus, GA- Michael Lavell Hammock, Jr. 48 of Columbus, GA. passed away at his home surrounded by his family.
Due to the public health crisis, a private graveside service will be held for immediate family members only on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Riverdale Cemetery with Reverend Robert Rhodes officiating, according to Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, Columbus, GA. Visitation will be held Thursday from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm at the funeral home.
Michael was born in Columbus, GA, on December 18, 1971 to Judy and Michael L. Hammock, Sr. He was a lifelong resident and a certified HVAC Technician; he received his degree from the Interactive College of Technology. Michael was an avid Georgia Bulldogs fan and enjoyed watching the Atlanta Falcons; he would often attend the games when possible. Michael was a loving son and brother and he was dedicated to his family and friends.
Survivors include his parents, Judy and Michael L. Hammock, Sr. of Columbus, GA. a sister, Danni Lafond and husband Robert, nephew, Michael L. Hammock, III and a niece Amber Lafond and numerous aunts, uncles and a host of cousins.
Fond memories and condolences for the Hammock family may be left at www.shcolumbus.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 24, 2020