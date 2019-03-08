Michael Lomax

Austin

October 10, 1956-

March 6, 2019

Columbus, Georgia- Michael Lomax Austin, 62, a resident of Columbus, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 Surrounded by his loving family. Services will be held Saturday at 12 Noon. The family will receive friends Friday, March 8, 2019 from 6:00pm-8:00pm at Striffler-Hamby.

Mr. Austin was born to Lomax and Ineta Austin on October 10, 1956 in Columbus, Georgia. After graduating from Jordan High School, Mike went on to get his Master's Degree in Music at Columbus State. He then went on to start his career in teaching, becoming the band director at Marshall Middle School. After relocating to Memphis, TN, he began a career at Visible Music College of Praise and Worship as a Music Instructor. After returning home, he was a sales representative at B and D Industry. Mike was a highly gifted guitarist and bass player. He had a passion for Christ, his family and music. He enjoyed mentoring his students and spending time with his family. Mike was a dedicated husband, son, father and grandfather.

Mr. Austin was preceded by his Mother Ineta Austin. He is survived by his Father, Lomax Austin; Wife, Audrey Austin; three children, Jonathan Austin (Melissa), McKenzie Killebrew (Bucky), Calen Austin (Chelsea); eight grandchildren, Israel Austin, Josiah Austin, Abel Austin, McKyla Killebrew, Maleigh Killebrew, Matalie Killebrew, Kaleb Buchanan and Garrett Austin.

Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 8, 2019