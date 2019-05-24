|
Michael
Majors
September 13, 1965-
May 19, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mr. Michael Majors, 53, of Columbus, GA passed Sunday, May 19, 2019.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. EST, Saturday, May 25, 2019 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Home, Rev. Curtis Coleman, eulogist. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, May 24, 2019 from 1-6 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Majors was born September 13, 1965 in Tuskegee, AL to the late Daniel Lee Majors and to the late Minnie Coleman-Majors.
Survivors include his three sisters, Minnie Lee Williams, Jane Ellen Florence, and Mary Jane Majors all of Columbus, GA; three brothers, Willie James Majors, Jimmy Lee Majors, and Danny Lee Majors all of Columbus, GA; two devoted nieces; Linda (Jimmy) Williams-Edmonds of Smith Station, AL and Latesha Majors of Columbus, GA; a host of other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 24, 2019