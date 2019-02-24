Home

MOUNTAIN VIEW FUNERAL HOME - Blairsville
513 # 3 MURPHY HWY
Blairsville, GA 30512
(706) 745-3456
Michael Mills
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Blairsville, GA
Michael Nuel Mills Obituary
Michael Nuel
Mills
November 6, 1947-
February 19, 2019
Blairsville, GA- Michael Nuel Mills ("Mike"), 71, of Blairsville, GA passed away peacefully at his home following an extended illness on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Mike was born on November 6, 1947 in Columbus, GA, son of the late Nuel Hugh Mills and the late Ruby Marion Bazemore ("Teeny") Mills. Mr. Mills was a graduate of the University of Georgia and a longtime teacher with the Muscogee County School District in Columbus, GA where he also worked as the Assistant Director of Transportation totaling 33 years of service. Mike loved Georgia football, collectibles, NASCAR, history, bulldogs, and he loved to make people laugh and smile with his quick wit. Most of all he loved his family dearly, and he was a devoted and caring husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. Mr. Mills was a member of the First Baptist Church of Blairsville, GA. Michael Nuel Mills is survived by his loving wife and best friend of forty seven years, Jane Ellen Powell ("Lightning") Mills of Blairsville, GA; two sons, Stephen Mills of Clarksville, GA and Jason Mills (Kimberly Mills) of Camden, NC; three sisters, Donna Baker (Colonel William H. Baker) of Mobile, AL; Kathy Mills and Lisa Mills both of Columbus, GA; two grandchildren, Luke Mills and Lauren Mills both of Camden, NC; nephew, Christopher Baker (Ashley) of Mobile, AL; nieces Amy Baker and Angela Baker both of Mobile, AL; as well as many other family members and friends. Mike enriched the lives of many, and he will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the chapel of First Baptist Church in Blairsville, GA with Mike's cousin, Rev. Brian Bazemore officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to at . The family will meet with friends following the services at First Baptist Church. Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville, GA is in charge of the arrangements, and those who wish may sign the on-line family guest registry at www.mountainviewfuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 24, 2019
