|
|
Michael Odell
Montgomery
July 7, 1949-
November 30, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mr. Michael Odell Montgomery, 70, of Columbus passed on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at his residence.
Memorial Service will be conducted at 1:30 PM on Saturday, December 7, 2019 in the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home Chapel located at 927 5th Avenue, Columbus. Rev. Dr. Ralph Huling will be officiating.
Mr. Montgomery was born on July 7, 1949 to the late George Washington Montgomery, Sr. and Nettie Becham Montgomery in Detroit, MI and was a member of Liberty Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Phenix City, AL. He was a 1967 graduate of Northeastern High School, retired from the City of Detroit and known by his friends as a "Cadillac Man and Dapper Dresser". Mr. Montgomery was predeceased by two sisters, Rita Montgomery and Veronica Montgomery; and one brother, Sylvester Montgomery. He leaves to cherish his memories five daughters, Delicia Yvette Horace, Lashara Renee Montgomery, Armedia Moncelle Montgomery, Ayesha Renea Montgomery and Alyssa Elaine Montgomery, all of Detroit, MI; two sisters, Renata Montgomery and Luvenia Montgomery, both of Detroit, MI; two brothers, George Montgomery, Jr., Columbus, GA and Robert Montgomery, Louisana; three grandchildren, Micah Locke, Jordan White-Montgomery and Prince Williams; and one great-grandchild, Sean McElroy-King, Jr.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 6, 2019